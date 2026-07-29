Building Reclaiming myself living fibromyalgia

Help Me Rebuild My Life and Create a Future Beyond Fibromyalgia

Hello Beautiful Souls,

My name is Frances, and thank you for taking a moment to read my story.

For most of my life, I was a hard worker. I started working at 16 years old and never imagined there would come a day when simply getting through the day would feel like an uphill battle.

At 36 years old, everything changed.

I began experiencing widespread pain, overwhelming fatigue, brain fog, muscle weakness, and symptoms that seemed impossible to explain. I spent years searching for answers through countless doctor visits, specialist appointments, tests, scans, and blood work. Time after time, I was told that everything looked normal, yet I knew something was wrong.

Eventually, I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

While receiving a diagnosis finally gave a name to what I was experiencing, it did not provide many solutions. The options offered were limited mostly to pain management and learning how to cope with a condition that affects every aspect of daily life.

As my symptoms worsened, my world began to unravel.

The constant pain and exhaustion made it difficult to work, socialize, and perform everyday tasks. Stress became one of my biggest triggers, causing severe flare-ups that could leave me struggling to function for days or even weeks at a time.

I went from being independent and active to feeling trapped inside a body that no longer cooperated with me.

The emotional toll was devastating.

My children grew up, and my home became an empty nest.

My 16-year relationship came to an end.

The future I had imagined for myself disappeared.

The combination of chronic pain, heartbreak, financial stress, and uncertainty pushed me into one of the darkest periods of my life. I battled severe depression and, at times, felt completely lost. The limitations caused by fibromyalgia, combined with stress and reduced mobility, led me to gain weight, going from 120 pounds to 185 pounds. More than the physical changes, it affected my confidence, self-esteem, and sense of identity.

I felt like I was losing everything.

Despite all of this, I never stopped trying.

I sought medical care. I followed treatment plans. I worked with specialists and pain management providers. I looked for resources and solutions. I applied for disability benefits, hoping for some stability while managing a condition that makes maintaining traditional employment extremely difficult.

I was denied.

This was especially difficult because my pain management providers acknowledge how easily stress and physical demands trigger debilitating flare-ups. While I continue to fight for my health and advocate for myself, the reality is that every attempt to push through often comes with a painful price.

But I refuse to let my story end here.

Instead of giving up, I have chosen to build a new path forward.

My dream is to open a Scoop Store and eventually expand it into a business that allows me to work within my physical limitations while creating a sustainable source of income. I want to create something meaningful, something that gives me purpose, independence, and the ability to support myself despite the challenges of chronic illness.

Before asking for help, I want to make one thing clear.

I am not asking for pity.

I am not looking for a handout.

For years, I have exhausted every avenue available to me. I have done everything I know how to do to create a stable future despite the challenges I face. I have fought through the pain. I have sought medical care. I have applied for benefits. I have searched for answers. I have tried to keep moving forward even when life seemed determined to knock me down.

I am still fighting.

But there comes a point when pride must make room for faith.

Today, I am turning not only to my faith in God, but also to my faith in humanity.

I believe there are people in this world who understand struggle. People who know what it feels like when life changes in an instant. People who believe that someone facing hardship deserves an opportunity to rebuild rather than simply survive.

This fundraiser is not about asking someone to rescue me.

It is about asking for an opportunity.

An opportunity to rebuild.

An opportunity to create a future that works with my health limitations rather than against them.

An opportunity to regain my independence and dignity.

If funding is limited, I will begin this business from home, building it one step at a time. If enough support is received, my hope is to rent a small storefront and create a welcoming space that reflects resilience, hope, healing, and second chances.

How Donations Will Be Used

If I begin from home, funds will help cover:

• Business registration and licensing

• Insurance and permits

• Startup equipment and supplies

• Initial inventory

• Packaging and shipping materials

• Website and online store setup

• Marketing and advertising

• Point-of-sale system

• Operating expenses during the startup phase

If enough funds are raised for a storefront, donations will also help cover:

• Security deposit and rent

• Commercial insurance

• Equipment and fixtures

• Additional inventory

• Store signage and branding

• Utilities and operating costs

• Grand opening expenses

• Working capital while the business becomes established

My goal is not luxury.

My goal is dignity.

My goal is not wealth.

My goal is independence.

My goal is not to be rescued.

My goal is to build a life that works despite the challenges I face every day.

Every donation, share, prayer, and word of encouragement helps bring me one step closer to that goal.

If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my story would mean the world to me.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and reminding me that even during life's hardest seasons, we do not have to walk alone.

With love and gratitude,

Frances

Founder of Reclaiming Myself Creations

"Sometimes rebuilding your life begins with one person believing in you when you are struggling to believe in yourself."