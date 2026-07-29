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Building purchase for KCMI programs and missions

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Shields

Fundraiser funds will be received by KCMI

Building purchase for KCMI programs and missions

Our Story

Kingdom Conquerors Ministries International (KCM) is led by Will and Anna Shields, visionary leaders and Senior Pastors with a heart to see lives restored and communities transformed.

Will, a California native, and Anna, a Tucson native, began KCMI in the loft of their home in March of 2019.

What started in a humble space has grown into a powerful movement of faith, healing, and restoration.

With unwavering commitment, they created a ministry where people are not judged—but restored, equipped, and empowered.

Every week, we witness:

  1. Families being restored
  2. Marriages being rebuilt
  3. Youth discovering identity and purpose
  4. Individuals breaking free from addiction, trauma, and despair

This is more than a church.

This is a place where transformation happens.

Through faith and consistent service, KCM provides:

✔ Men’s, Women’s, and Young Adult Support & Development Groups

✔ Recovery Programs for addiction and life challenges

✔ Summer Programs & Afterschool Care for Children

✔ Food & Clothing Outreach for underserved families

✔ Counseling for individuals, marriages, and families

✔ The launch of our licensed Daycare Center for community families

We meet real needs—with real solutions.

Our Goal

We are raising $500,000 to position ourselves to purchase the building we currently operate in.

Why this matters:

  1. Stability for families who rely on us
  2. Expansion of youth and childcare programs
  3. A permanent safe haven for the community
  4. Long-term impact for generations to come

This building is not just a structure—it’s a foundation for transformation.


The Impact of Your Giving

When you give, you help:

  1. Feed and clothe families in need
  2. Provide safe spaces for children and youth
  3. Support recovery and counseling programs
  4. Restore marriages and strengthen families
  5. Expand outreach into the community

Every dollar becomes a seed of hope.


Join the Mission

We are not just raising money—we are building a future.

A future where:

  1. Families are whole
  2. Youth are empowered
  3. Communities are restored

Be Part of the Story

Your support helps us secure this home and expand the impact.

Give what you can

Share this campaign

Partner with us in purpose

From a small loft in 2019… to becoming a lifeline for an entire community—this is only the beginning.

With your help, we can secure this home and continue transforming lives for generations.

Together, we can build something that lasts.


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