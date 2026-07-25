Building Opportunities in Nicaragua

Five years ago, I started ELV Nicaragua with a simple goal: to help people and businesses in my community.





What began as a small delivery service in Nandaime has grown into something much bigger. Over the years, we've completed thousands of deliveries, supported local businesses, created jobs, helped families, and worked to make everyday life easier for the people we serve.





Every day, our team connects customers with local restaurants, stores, pharmacies, and services. We believe in building opportunities, supporting entrepreneurs, and strengthening our community.





Like many small businesses, growth comes with challenges. Until now, I have personally funded the majority of ELV Nicaragua's operations. As demand continues to grow, we need additional support to take the next step.





Funds raised will help us:

..Purchase additional delivery equipment and bags

..Improve transportation and delivery capacity

..Invest in technology and automation

..Expand into new communities

..Create more local jobs

..Continue supporting community initiatives and families in need





This is more than a business. It is a mission to create opportunities and prove that positive change can start in small communities.





Whether you choose to donate, share our story, or simply support our work, every contribution makes a difference.





Thank you for believing in our vision and helping us continue serving the people of Nicaragua.





Sincerely,

Osmar Lopez & the ELV Nicaragua Team