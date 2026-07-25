Building My Poker Bankroll for WSOP 2027

I'm raising money to pursue my dream of becoming a professional poker player. I won my first $60 tournament and I know I have the skills and drive to accomplish this goal. To make it happen, I need to build a bankroll so I can enter tournaments in my hometown and in Vegas, working toward competing in the WSOP in 2027.





Right now, my job isn't paying enough for me to play while building a bankroll from zero. I study every day and I'm committed to this path, but I need support to get started. Your help will let me enter tournaments and grow my bankroll so I can compete at the level I'm aiming for.





Thank you for standing with me as I chase this dream.