BUILDING MORE THAN WALLS

Help Us Build the MS HUB Complex

A Community Resource & Transformation Center — Built to Restore Hope, Dignity & Opportunity

For years, we have met people exactly where they are.

We’ve loaded trucks. Unloaded pallets. Packed boxes. Distributed food. Handed out hygiene products. Provided clothing and household necessities. Taken resources into communities where transportation and access can be barriers. We’ve provided showers, connected individuals with resources, supported families during difficult seasons, and stood beside people experiencing homelessness.

Through Diamond Excursions Ladies’ Edition, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and our outreach program, Boots on the Ground by Project G.A.P. (God Answers Prayers), we have witnessed firsthand how one meal, one shower, one clean outfit, one resource connection, or simply having someone willing to listen can become the beginning of something greater.

But we also learned something important:

Meeting an immediate need is only the beginning.

Someone may need food today—but tomorrow they may need help finding employment.

Someone experiencing homelessness may need a shower—but they may also need an address where they can receive mail, assistance obtaining identification, access to a phone or computer, help completing applications, and someone willing to walk beside them as they work toward housing.

A family facing hardship may need groceries—but they may also need education, employment resources, clothing, hygiene products, referrals, and a safe place to ask for help without judgment.

That is why the MS HUB Complex was born.

A HUB for Help, Hope & Transformation

The MS HUB Complex: Community Resource & Transformation Center is our vision for a centralized location where individuals and families can access resources, services, opportunities, and community support under one roof.

Our goal is to develop a space that can help provide and connect people to services such as:

• Food, water and essential household resources

• Showers and personal hygiene assistance

• Clothing and basic necessities

• Mail access for individuals without a permanent address

• Community resource navigation and referrals

• Case management and supportive services

• Workforce development and employment assistance

• Computer and technology access

• Education, tutoring, mentorship and training

• Youth and family programming

• Health and wellness resources

• Support for individuals experiencing or transitioning out of homelessness

• Community service and volunteer opportunities

• Space for nonprofit and community partners to collaborate and serve

We don’t want to simply give someone a bag and send them on their way.

We want to help create a pathway forward.

The Work Has Already Started

MS HUB Complex isn’t an idea sitting on a piece of paper.

The work is already happening.

Through Boots on the Ground by Project G.A.P., our team takes resources directly into Mississippi communities through our Resource Pop-Up Shops and mobile outreach efforts. Our 53-foot Mobile Pantry & Shower Trailer helps us bring food, hygiene resources, essential supplies and shower access closer to people who need them.

We’ve served communities throughout Mississippi, including rural and underserved areas, while collaborating with churches, nonprofits, businesses, volunteers, municipalities and community organizations.

We’ve seen what happens when organizations stop working in silos and start working together.

We’ve seen people receive something they desperately needed.

We’ve watched strangers become volunteers.

We’ve watched organizations become partners.

And we’ve learned that sometimes changing a person’s life begins with something as simple as saying:

“Come in. We see you. How can we help?”

Now we need a permanent place where that work can grow.

Why We’re Asking for Your Help

The MS HUB Complex building requires continued work before our full vision can become reality.

There are renovations, construction, infrastructure, equipment, furnishings and other building-related expenses necessary to transform the property into a functional Community Resource & Transformation Center.

That’s why we created the MS HUB Complex Building Fund.

Every contribution—large or small—helps us move another step closer to opening doors that we pray will remain open for generations.

Your donation may help us repair a room.

Purchase building materials.

Complete electrical, plumbing or construction work.

Create functional program spaces.

Purchase necessary equipment or furnishings.

Or simply move us one step closer to opening another part of the Complex.

You aren’t just helping us renovate a building.

You’re helping us create a place where someone can shower before a job interview.

A place where someone without a permanent home can receive important mail.

A place where a parent can find resources for their family.

A place where a young person can find mentorship and opportunity.

A place where someone experiencing homelessness can be treated with dignity.

A place where community organizations can come together instead of working separately.

A place where volunteers can turn compassion into action.

A place where someone who feels forgotten can walk through the door and know that their life still matters.

Building More Than Walls

We believe communities change when people are willing to show up for one another.

This project is bigger than any one person, organization, church or business.

It will take a village.

You can become part of that village by giving, sharing this campaign, volunteering, donating materials or services, connecting us with contractors and community partners, sponsoring a portion of the renovation, or simply praying for this vision.

No contribution is too small to become part of something bigger.

A $10 gift matters.

A $25 gift matters.

A $100 gift matters.

A business sponsorship matters.

A donated service matters.

A share matters.

A prayer matters.

Because when many hands come together, what once seemed impossible can become possible.

Help Us Open the Doors

We have spent years taking resources to the people.

Now we’re building a place where people can also come to the resources, relationships and opportunities they need to move forward.

This is not just about renovating rooms.

We’re building hope.

We’re restoring dignity.

We’re creating opportunity.

We’re connecting resources.

We’re strengthening community.

We’re BUILDING MORE THAN WALLS.

Help us bring the MS HUB Complex Community Resource & Transformation Center to life.

Give. Share. Volunteer. Partner. Pray.

Together, we can build a HUB where Help meets Hope—and Hope leads to Transformation.



