building house homeles evangelist family

I am endale.I am an evangelist and have four family. To serve others first I want to serve my family and live an examplary life to other. God make me to serve His children, young and all believers to make diciepling. but I get the shortage of money. please fisrt pray to me and my service to fulfill according to Jesus's teach and help me your encome service I want 10000$ to build and serve God by full hope of more pleasur infrot of Lamp. see phill 4: 19. thank you.