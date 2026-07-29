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Building Hot Zone Grill in Faith

Goal$45,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Land

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justin Land

Building Hot Zone Grill in Faith

Hello everyone,

My name is Justin, and I’m currently an EMT and firefighter with a lifelong dream of building something of my own through food service. Ever since I was young, I’ve wanted to open a restaurant or food business that could grow into something meaningful — not just for myself, but for my family and community as well.

That dream has become “Hot Zone Grill.”

The name comes from a firefighting term. The “hot zone” is the dangerous area around an incident, and as someone who serves in emergency services, the name felt personal and fitting for a bold grill and food trailer concept.

Over the last several months, I’ve spent countless hours planning this business, researching trailers and equipment, building menus, designing branding, running numbers, and doing everything I can to turn this dream into something real. I’m not simply hoping for success — I’m actively working toward it.

My goal is to build Hot Zone Grill into something that can grow into a family business and eventually become something I can pass down one day. More importantly, I want to use this business as a way to connect with and help others through faith, encouragement, and community.

Faith is a huge part of my life and this journey. I truly believe God provides for those who step forward in faith and continue to work hard toward the opportunities placed in front of them. One of the things I live by is giving my stress and worries to God because I trust that He has my back and will provide a way forward.

I’m starting this GiveSendGo campaign to help fund the purchase of a food trailer and the equipment needed to get Hot Zone Grill up and running.

What Your Support Will Help Fund:


• Food trailer purchase/down payment

• Cooking equipment and refrigeration

• Permits, licensing, and inspections

• Initial food inventory and supplies

• Trailer wrap/signage and branding

• Startup operating costs

Every donation, prayer, share, and word of encouragement means more than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting this dream. I’m excited to see where this journey leads and grateful for every person who believes in it alongside me.

God bless,

Justin.

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