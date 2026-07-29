My name is Walter Richardson, and I’m 25 years old.

I come to you with 11 going on 12 years of hands-on experience in construction trades—working in carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, and general building systems. Along the way, I’ve also earned certification and training in these areas, which have helped shape not just my skill set, but my purpose.

I grew up in West Oakland, California, where I witnessed things that most people only hear about. I saw my own mother and uncle struggle with homelessness while also battling serious medical conditions and health complications. That experience wasn’t distant—it was personal, constant, and real.

It taught me something early: homelessness is not just a lack of housing—it’s often tied to health, stability, and access to care. And for many people, especially those with medical needs, survival without proper shelter becomes a daily fight.

Over time, I began using my skills in construction and trades not just to build for work—but to build toward something bigger for my future. And now, I believe it’s time to redirect that purpose outward.

Today, I am here to introduce a project called:

Building Hope Through Tiny Homes

This initiative focuses on creating affordable, solar-powered tiny home units built on trailer foundations, designed specifically for individuals experiencing homelessness—especially those with medical needs who require stable shelter, refrigeration for medication, and reliable access to electricity.

Each unit is designed to be:

Fully insulated and weather-protected Powered by solar energy Equipped with basic cooking, sleeping, and living essentials Built to remain low-cost and scalable for communities

The goal is not just housing—it’s stability, dignity, and recovery support through safe living conditions.

What makes this mission personal is not theory—it’s experience. I’ve seen what happens when people fall through the cracks. I’ve seen what instability does to health, families, and mental wellbeing. And I’ve also seen how much difference even a small amount of structure and care can make in someone’s life.

This is why I’m committed to this work.

To begin this effort, I am personally investing $17,000 of my own funds to help launch the first phase of this project. But I know this is bigger than one person. This is a community effort, and it will take partnerships, donations, land support, and belief in a different approach to housing.

My mission is simple:

To build hope through tiny homes, and restore faith in people who have lost it.

Because not everything broken is permanent. Some things can be fixed. Some things can be rebuilt. And I believe housing—and human dignity—is one of those things.

Thank you for your time, and thank you for believing in solutions that come from lived experience, skill, and community-driven action. Bless your heart.