Building Hope Through Technology in Mozambique

Help Me Build a Technology Company That Changes Lives in Mozambique

My name is Félix Laissone, and I am an Information Technology graduate from Mozambique.

Although I have experience in Information Technology, entrepreneurship, and finance, I am currently unemployed. Instead of giving up, I have decided to dedicate my life to building something that will create opportunities for many others.

My dream is to establish a technology company that sells computers, laptops, printers, smartphones, networking equipment, and other technology solutions.

However, this business is much more than a business.

My greatest mission is to create employment opportunities for young people and help vulnerable children leave the streets and build a better future.

Many children in Mozambique grow up without access to education, computers, or professional training. Some become victims of poverty, drugs, and crime at a very young age.

As an Information Technology professional, I want to teach these children computer skills, digital literacy, and practical technology that can prepare them for employment and a better life.

The company will also employ qualified young people who struggle to find jobs despite having education and skills.

Your contribution will help us:

• Register the company

• Rent our first office

• Purchase computers and equipment

• Build a computer training center

• Train vulnerable children and unemployed youth

• Create new employment opportunities

I believe technology can change lives.

Every donation, whether $1, $5, $10, or more, brings us one step closer to giving hope to children, creating jobs for young people, and building a brighter future for our community.

I promise to be completely transparent and provide regular updates about how every contribution is used.

Thank you for believing in this mission.

Together, we can change lives.

Félix Laissone

Maputo, Mozambique