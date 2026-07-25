Building Hope for Esperanza

An Opportunity to Support a Faithful Servant

Over the years, our church has had the privilege of serving alongside believers in Peru through mission trips and partnership with local churches. During those years, we have built meaningful relationships with many incredible people, but few have impacted our teams the way Esperanza has.

Esperanza lives in San Juan de Lurigancho, an urban suburb of Lima, Peru, with her two daughters. Every time our teams have visited, she has served with joy, generosity, and humility. She has welcomed us, encouraged us, and consistently demonstrated what it means to serve others as if serving Christ Himself.

This fundraising opportunity is not simply about helping someone through a difficult season. It is about investing in a woman whose life already reflects faithful stewardship, hard work, and a commitment to God’s calling.

Esperanza is a business owner who operates a small hair salon. Through that business she provides for her family, serves her community, and works diligently to build a better future for her daughters. She is also a faithful servant in her local church and an example of Christian leadership to those around her.

Today, she faces a challenge that many of us would struggle to imagine. Her home and hair salon remain partially uncovered. Her ability to work and provide for her family is often dependent on the weather because the roof construction is not completed.

Our goal is to raise $8,000 to help Esperanza complete the roof over her home and salon while also reducing a portion of the debt she accumulated while rebuilding her life after a marriage that unfortunately ended. This funding will not eliminate all of her debt.





The impact of this gift will be significant:

Complete the roof over her home and business. Create a reliable and weather-protected workplace. Increase her ability to consistently provide for her family. Reduce financial pressure from debt incurred while starting over. Strengthen a woman who faithfully serves her church and community.

When we give to Esperanza, we are not simply meeting a need. We are partnering with someone who has already demonstrated faithfulness in both hardship and service. We are helping create an environment where she can continue to provide for her daughters, grow her business, and serve the people God has placed around her.

We invite you to prayerfully consider supporting this effort. Every gift, no matter the amount, moves us closer to our goal and helps strengthen a family that has faithfully invested in the Kingdom of God.

Thank you for being part of this opportunity to build hope, provide stability, and bless a servant who has blessed so many others.

“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” — Philippians 2:4