Building God's House Together in India

By the grace of God, we have been blessed with a growing community of believers. For many years, families have gathered for prayer and worship, but we dream of having a permanent church where people can come together in faith, peace, and fellowship.

Our vision is to build a church that will serve not only as a place of worship but also as a beacon of hope for children, youth, families, and those in need. It will be a place where God's love is shared, prayers are offered, and lives are transformed.

We humbly seek your support to make this dream a reality. Every contribution, big or small, will help us build a house of God that will bless generations to come.

"Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

Join us in building God's House in India and leaving a legacy of faith for future generations.