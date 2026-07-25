Building Bright Futures in West Ridge

Every child deserves a safe place to learn, ask questions, be encouraged, and believe that a brighter future is possible.





The South Asian Friendship Center of Chicago (SAFC) serves children and families in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, near Devon Avenue. Our Homework Center gives students a welcoming after-school space for tutoring, reading, homework help, mentoring, snacks, prayer, Bible stories, and caring relationships.





One young boy first came to the Homework Center quietly and hesitantly. With weekly tutoring, a snack, and patient encouragement from volunteers, he began coming in excited to show his assignments and ask to read aloud. His mother shared that she had never seen him smile like that about school before. What began as homework help became a place where he found confidence and hope.





On another afternoon, children from several immigrant-background families gathered closely for a Bible story and activity. One older brother gently asked his friend to quiet down so he could hear the story. It was a small moment, but it showed us that children are not only receiving academic help—they are finding a place where they feel safe, valued, and eager to learn.





Many parents in our neighborhood work long hours, are learning English, or are navigating life in a new community. They want the best for their children but may not always have the time, language access, or resources to provide extra academic support at home. This is where we step in.





Your gift will help SAFC provide:

• Tutoring support in reading, math, and schoolwork

• Books, educational materials, and school supplies

• Snacks and practical support for children

• Enrichment activities and mentoring relationships

• Volunteer training and a safe, consistent place to learn after school





Your donation can help a child complete an assignment, discover the joy of reading, build confidence, and know that people in their community care about their future.





Thank you for helping us build bright futures for children in West Ridge.