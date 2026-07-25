Building Bridges: Equipping for Refugee Ministry

Help me prepare for a lifetime of serving Muslim refugees through theological, intercultural, and political training at SOAS University of London.





Hello! My name is Mechi Berti, and I am originally from Argentina. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





Over the past several years, God has opened incredible opportunities for me to serve through Operation Mobilization, London City Mission, OM Ships (Logos Hope), and All Nations Christian College. More recently, I was honoured to join the Core Team of the Lausanne Movement's Integral Mission Network. Through each of these experiences, God has confirmed one calling on my heart: to dedicate my life to serving Muslim refugees and displaced communities.





Walking alongside refugees has shown me that they need more than practical support. They need hope, belonging, justice, and communities that reflect the love of Christ. My vision is to help churches become places of welcome, build bridges across cultures, and serve refugees with compassion, wisdom, and the hope of the Gospel.

This summer I graduated with a degree in Biblical and Intercultural Studies from All Nations Christian College. As I prepared for the next season of ministry, I realised I also needed to understand the political and social realities that shape the lives of displaced people. For this reason, I have accepted an offer to study a Master's in International Relations and Politics (Conflict, Rights and Justice) at SOAS University of London.

I am incredibly grateful to have already received a generous scholarship towards my tuition. Even so, I still need to raise £20,000 to cover the remaining tuition, commuting costs, and an international field study that will connect me with humanitarian organisations, policymakers, and practitioners working in conflict and refugee contexts.





If you feel led to support this journey, you are investing in much more than a university degree. You are helping equip someone who desires to spend a lifetime serving refugees, strengthening the Church's witness, and building bridges of hope across cultures.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be so grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you for believing in this vision and for partnering with me as I prepare for the next chapter of God's calling.





With gratitude,





Mechi Berti