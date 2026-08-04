Building a Sustainable Future Through Business

My wife and I have come to faith in Jesus Christ. Following Christ has brought significant challenges into our lives, but we remain committed to Him.





I'm not looking to depend on financial assistance from a church or charitable organization. Rather than receiving ongoing support, my desire is to have the opportunity to build a sustainable future for my family.





What I truly hope for is the chance to obtain startup capital that would allow me to establish a small business. My goal is for this business to provide for my family's needs, enable me to live with dignity, and support the ministry and service God has entrusted to me.





I do not seek charity; I seek an opportunity to become self-supporting while continuing to serve Christ faithfully. Your support would mean so much as I work toward this goal.