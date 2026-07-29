Building a Stable Future for Abigail

As many of you know, I’ve been fostering my niece Abigail for 10 months now and doing everything I can to give her a stable, loving, and secure future. Over the past several months, my life has completely changed in the best way, and I’ve stepped into a full-time caregiver role while also balancing work, court responsibilities, and preparing for the future ahead of us. I created this fundraiser to help support things like:

• Moving into a stable home for us

• Adoption and legal-related expenses

• Daycare and everyday needs

• Savings for Abigail’s future

• Furniture, essentials, and creating a safe environment for her to grow up in





Every donation, prayer, share, and bit of support truly means more than I can explain. Even if you’re unable to donate, sharing this page helps us so much.





Thank you for supporting me and Abigail during this chapter of our lives. I’m working hard every day to build a beautiful future for her, and I’m incredibly grateful for everyone standing beside us through it 🤍



