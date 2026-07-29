Building a solarpunk community

Hello friends!!! I'm trying to start a homesteading, skill sharing, solar punk community of like minded people! I want to escape modern life in america and get back to my roots of being a shepard of the land, communing with nature, and still enjoying the modern comforts of technology If anyone is interested in joining me contact me at 530-965-1528!! No skills required we can all learn together and grow together!! All animals welcome, and if you have friends or family who are interested in making the leap to a humble off grid living style, they're more than welcome as well!! Details of the land include 20 acres in montana with rivers, forests, and a mountain located directly on the outer edge on the property! It's completely untouched and remote, located near the town of McAlister which is a solid hub for resources and supplies if needed. The river offers trout and the land was once known for being rich in gold! I'd appreciate any donations of any kind! Be safe and I love you all!