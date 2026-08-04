Building a Sisterhood of America First

Sisterhood of America First





The Problem

Conservative women on college campuses are looking for real community, sisterhood, and leadership—without having to hide what they believe in. Standard campus sororities just aren't built for that.





The Solution

We are launching the Sisterhood of America First (A) —a brand-new, nationwide Greek organization built on Faith, Freedom, and Patriotism.





Where Your Money Goes

Building a national sorority from scratch takes real backing. Our first goal of $100,000 will cover:





Legal & Official Setup: Official non-profit registration and national bylaws. Campus Insurance: Required safety coverage so chapters can officially register at universities. Starter Kits for Founding Chapters: Pins, banners, and materials for our first campus groups. Legal Defense Reserve: Protecting our chapters if campus administrators try to block them.





How You Can Help

Whether you give $10 or $1,000, your support helps young women stand proud for faith, freedom, and country on campus.





Donate today and help us launch the movement!



