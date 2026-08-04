Building a Safe and Stable Home for Our Family

I'm a stay-at-home mom living with my mom, stepdad, and husband. I take care of my son and help care for my brother's kids, who my mom has guardianship of. Our family has always worked together to support each other, but lately we've faced some tough challenges. Several of us have health issues that pose challenges each day, and we struggle to keep our cars running.





We're hoping to build a home on my mom's property in Idabel, Oklahoma. Having our own space would mean stability for my child and my brother's kids. The funds raised will go toward construction costs, helping us create a safe and secure place to call home.





Your support would mean so much to our family during this time.