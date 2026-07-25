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Building a Path Toward Stability:

Goal$12,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byAlexander Falkingham

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alexander Falkingham

Building a Path Toward Stability:

Building a Path Toward Stability: A Camper Van and a Future Reset


I’m in the process of trying to rebuild stability in my life through a practical, structured reset.


Right now, my living situation and financial load have reached a point where I’m struggling to maintain balance. Most of my energy is spent keeping up with obligations, leaving very little space to save, plan, or move forward in a meaningful way.


I’m not looking for a sudden escape or a complete reset without direction. I’m trying to build a bridge into something more stable.


That bridge has two possible stages:

First, creating a small, functional camper van home here in Canada.


Second, preparing for a longer-term relocation pathway to Scotland through the UK Ancestry Visa route, which I am currently beginning to explore through family documentation.


The camper van is not the end goal. It is the first step toward stability, independence, and mobility while I reorganize my life and prepare for what comes next.


I’m trying to build something simple and reliable that allows me to:

reduce financial pressure

maintain full-time work capacity

regain stability and breathing room

and create the ability to plan my future without constant survival stress


Longer term, I am researching the possibility of relocating to Scotland through an ancestry-based visa pathway.


That process takes time, documentation, and preparation, and I want to approach it responsibly rather than impulsively.


Funds will be used for:

Purchase of a reliable used cargo van

Basic winter-ready insulation and heating setup

Essential electrical and power system for living safely

Minimal conversion materials (bed, storage, ventilation)

Insurance and initial setup costs

If possible, initial savings toward relocation preparation (documentation, travel planning, visa process costs)


I’m not trying to disappear from my life—I’m trying to rebuild it in a way that is sustainable.


I want to create a foundation where I can work, think clearly, and move toward long-term goals without constantly feeling like I’m one step behind financially and emotionally.


The camper van represents breathing room.


The Scotland pathway represents direction.


Together, they form a realistic plan to rebuild stability instead of just reacting to pressure.


Whether through a donation or simply sharing this, it genuinely helps me take a step toward stability I’ve been struggling to reach on my own.


I appreciate you taking the time to read this.


Alexander

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