Building A Maze In OKC

We want to show people that getting lost, always has a way out.





So we need your help building the largest permanent wooden maze in the world.





We want to build a maze, and not just 1 maze, but 4 individual mazes that can combine to create a larger maze. Each maze will be 14,400 square feet, with a combined total of 57,600 square feet of exploration. If you are doing the math, that's well over an acre, with just over 2 miles of fencing.





Each maze is designed to be able to change, so each time you enter can be a different experience. Not just a different maze, but we can do it in rain, at night, winter, timed runs, any holiday, parties, and we even considered doing a pets night. So what can happen in the maze depends on your imagination and what you consider fun.





We know that building it all at once is a financial nightmare we don't want to tackle. The initial amount will help create the first corner, which will provide the means to build the rest. Of course the more that is raised the larger the maze will become, making sure it will always be the largest. The pictures are from a maze that inspired us, and the other is a concept of what it would look completed.





We appreciate any help or support for something we are passionate about getting started.