Building a Local IT Business from the Ground Up

I normally keep my personal life pretty private, but I wanted to share something I've been working toward for a long time.





After years of working in IT and while continuing to earn my bachelor's degree in Information Technology/Data Analytics, I officially launched MountainCore Technologies LLC. My goal is to build a remote IT services company that provides dependable technical support and managed IT solutions for individuals and small businesses.





Starting a business has been one of the most exciting things I've ever done, but I've also learned that getting a business off the ground takes a lot more than determination. The equipment, software licensing, certifications, insurance, and other startup expenses add up quickly.





I've reached a point where the only thing slowing me down is having the capital to continue purchasing the tools I need to begin serving clients at the level I expect of myself.





I'm looking for an opportunity. Even if that's not something you can help with, your support still means a lot. A share, a referral, or simply recommending MountainCore Technologies to someone who needs IT support can make a real difference as I work to grow this business.





Thank you to everyone who has encouraged me along the way. I'm excited to see where this journey leads, and I look forward to earning the trust of future clients one step at a time.