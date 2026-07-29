Building a Home for My Twin Girls

I'm Am ajuna Gilbert from Uganda. My twin girls are 2 years old, and right now we're renting a semi-permanent house. Our landlord has increased the bills, and it's become harder to manage. I want to build a small house for my family so we have a stable home of our own.





If I can raise $100, I'll be able to contribute $15,000 toward building this house for my twins and our family. Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us.