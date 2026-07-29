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Help to Build TD Business Solutions

Goal₦3,700,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOluwatobi Bamidele

Fundraiser funds will be received by Oluwatobi Bamidele

Help to Build TD Business Solutions

Oluwatobi has spent years doing what many people would do in the hope of building a better future—working honestly wherever opportunities could be found. Over the years, he has worked in factories, served as a security guard, and supported production operations in different roles. Every opportunity was accepted with gratitude, but despite consistent hard work, the income was never enough to build financial stability or move beyond simply surviving.


Like many hardworking people, he reached a point where working harder was no longer changing his circumstances. Rather than giving up, he chose to invest his time in learning. Through self-study, online resources, and practical experience, he began developing knowledge of business, digital operations, and how technology can help small businesses become more organized and efficient.


Today, however, Oluwatobi is facing one of the most difficult moments of his life.


His rent is now overdue, and unless it is settled soon, he risks losing the place he currently calls home. Living under the constant uncertainty of eviction has made it increasingly difficult to focus on rebuilding his future. Instead of asking only for temporary relief, he has chosen to ask for something that can create a lasting solution.


I am not looking for a handout that will only solve today's problems. I am asking for one genuine opportunity to rebuild my life with dignity through honest work.


My goal is to establish TD Business Solutions, a business dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs improve how they operate. The business will provide professional business documentation, administrative support, business profiles, proposals, process documentation, operational systems, website planning, and other business support services that require careful research, organization, communication, and human understanding. Technology will simply be a tool to help me work more efficiently; the real value I hope to offer is thoughtful, reliable service that helps businesses grow.


The funds raised through this campaign will be used responsibly and transparently. They will first help me resolve my urgent housing situation so I can avoid losing my accommodation while rebuilding my life. They will also provide the essential resources needed to establish TD Business Solutions, including a reliable laptop, business registration, a professional website and email, internet and communication costs, essential software, initial marketing, and the basic operating expenses required while I work to secure my first clients.


This campaign is not about escaping work. It is about creating the opportunity to work in a way that can finally provide long-term stability.


As the business grows, my goal is to become financially independent, continue my education, and pursue further academic opportunities whenever they become possible. I believe that combining practical business experience with formal education will allow me to serve more people, build a stronger company, and create opportunities for others in the future.


I know there are many people around the world asking for help, and I do not take your time or generosity for granted. Every donation, whether large or small, will move me one step closer to replacing uncertainty with stability and building a future based on honest work, responsibility, and perseverance.


If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with others would mean more than I can express.


Thank you for believing that one opportunity, placed in the hands of someone determined to work hard, can truly change a life.


Thank you so much for your supports and prayers.

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