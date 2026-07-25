Building a Classroom for 150 Children Learning und









CAMPAIGN STORY





150 Children. No Classroom. Just a Tree.





Every morning in my village in Uganda, 150 children gather.

Not in a school building.

Not on chairs or desks.

They sit on the ground, under a tree, to learn.





When the sun is hot, they suffer.

When the rain comes, school stops.

When the wind blows, their books and papers fly away.





These are precious children. They love Jesus. They love to learn.

But they have no classroom. No roof. No desks. No protection.





Our Goal: $1000

With $1000 we can build 1 classroom with a roof, walls, and desks.

A safe place where they can learn, pray, and grow in God’s Word — rain or shine.





This classroom will change their future.

It will give them dignity. It will give them hope.

It will tell them: _“You matter. God sees you.”





How your gift helps:

- $25 = Desks for 2 children

- $50 = Bricks for part of the wall

- $100 = Roofing sheets

- $1000 = Complete 1 classroom





Please help us. Every dollar brings us closer.

Even $10 or $20 makes a difference.





Thank you for loving these children.

Thank you for standing with us.





"Let the little children come to me” - Mark 10:14

God bless you,





Pastor John Peter

Uganda.