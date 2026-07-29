Building a Brotherhood in Bratislava

Last year, I shared an idea with my spiritual director, Martin Borkovský: I wanted to create a space for men in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia - a place where they could recharge and connect with other men. This wasn't just a random thought. Seven years ago, a similar meeting in the Tatra Mountains literally changed my perspective on life, relationships, and myself. I felt a deep calling to share this experience with others and to grow the ranks of our brotherhood in today’s digital age.





I wasn't sure how many men would actually show up. Like Abraham, I kept questioning Borko: "If only 15 men come, will we still do the retreat?" He said yes. "And what if only 12?" He simply said yes again. Still uncertain, I pushed further: "What if only 10 show up?" Borko looked at me and said, "Even if only seven come, we’re doing it."





The response blew us away. For our first retreat, The Warrior Archetype, 54 men joined us. For the second, The Lover Archetype, we had 52. Our third, The Prophet, brought in 62, and we expect similar numbers for our final retreat in the series, The King.





Testimonials from Participants:

"Sometimes you run into exactly what you need, right when you need it. For me, that was the theme of the four archetypes and these retreats. I’ve finished two and I’m really looking forward to the next two. It helped me put names to certain things, held up a mirror to my life, and even unsettled me a little—which is exactly what I needed to move forward. I just wanted to leave this here as a thank you and a tip for anyone else looking for more." – Pavol





"Excellent spiritual retreats and very productive discussions. They bring in high-value guests that you simply won't hear anywhere else." – Juraj





Our vision is to help boys become men and to help men grow into maturity.

Our goal is to continue with spiritual retreats, organize a Christian men's conference, create audiovisual material that will serve to encourage men and foster a sense of community in today's individualistic society.

Do you want to be a part of this mission?





Your support will allow us to develop this program without the burden of financial stress, launch a new website, and promote our mission on social media to reach even more men.





For more information, feel free to contact us at: zeleniak@aggc.sk