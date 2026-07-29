GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Building a Brotherhood in Bratislava

Goal€20,000 EUR
Raised€50 EUR

Fundraiser created byMarek Zeleniak

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marek Zeleniak

Building a Brotherhood in Bratislava

Last year, I shared an idea with my spiritual director, Martin Borkovský: I wanted to create a space for men in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia - a place where they could recharge and connect with other men. This wasn't just a random thought. Seven years ago, a similar meeting in the Tatra Mountains literally changed my perspective on life, relationships, and myself. I felt a deep calling to share this experience with others and to grow the ranks of our brotherhood in today’s digital age.


I wasn't sure how many men would actually show up. Like Abraham, I kept questioning Borko: "If only 15 men come, will we still do the retreat?" He said yes. "And what if only 12?" He simply said yes again. Still uncertain, I pushed further: "What if only 10 show up?" Borko looked at me and said, "Even if only seven come, we’re doing it."


The response blew us away. For our first retreat, The Warrior Archetype, 54 men joined us. For the second, The Lover Archetype, we had 52. Our third, The Prophet, brought in 62, and we expect similar numbers for our final retreat in the series, The King.


Testimonials from Participants:

"Sometimes you run into exactly what you need, right when you need it. For me, that was the theme of the four archetypes and these retreats. I’ve finished two and I’m really looking forward to the next two. It helped me put names to certain things, held up a mirror to my life, and even unsettled me a little—which is exactly what I needed to move forward. I just wanted to leave this here as a thank you and a tip for anyone else looking for more." – Pavol


"Excellent spiritual retreats and very productive discussions. They bring in high-value guests that you simply won't hear anywhere else." – Juraj


Our vision is to help boys become men and to help men grow into maturity.

  1. Our goal is to continue with spiritual retreats,
  2. organize a Christian men's conference,
  3. create audiovisual material that will serve to encourage men and foster a sense of community in today's individualistic society.

Do you want to be a part of this mission?


Your support will allow us to develop this program without the burden of financial stress, launch a new website, and promote our mission on social media to reach even more men.


For more information, feel free to contact us at: zeleniak@aggc.sk

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve