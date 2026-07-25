Building a Better Belize

Help Us Build a Better Belize—One Computer at a Time

For many of us in the technology industry, a used laptop or desktop computer may simply be a device that has reached the end of its normal business lifecycle.

In Belize, that same computer can become a student’s first opportunity to learn digital skills, a teacher’s most valuable classroom resource, or a school’s connection to a world of information that was previously out of reach.

Each year, we travel to Belize in partnership with Rotary District 6600, MESA, Resource Centers International, and local organizations to deliver technology and other essential resources to schools and communities throughout the country.

Since this mission began, our teams have helped equip more than 180 schools, impacting over 70,000 students. In addition to computers, the mission provides books, tables, chairs, toys, sports equipment, medical supplies, and other resources that many communities would otherwise be unable to obtain.

This Year’s Need

Each mission requires approximately 150 computers, and we are asking fellow managed service providers, technology companies, clients, and industry partners to help us reach that goal.

We are currently seeking donations of:

Business-class laptops with power adapters Micro or mini desktop computers Computer monitors Wired keyboards Wired mice

The computers do not need to be the newest models. Laptop batteries may no longer hold a charge, provided the laptops work properly when connected to power.

Because replacing batteries and other consumable items is difficult in Belize, we ask that donated keyboards and mice be wired rather than wireless.

All donated computers are collected at a warehouse in Fostoria, Ohio. Before shipment, each device is securely wiped, inspected, prepared, and loaded with educational software. The equipment is then packaged and held for the next shipment to Belize.

More Than a Technology Donation

This is not simply about giving away old computers.

It is about giving students the tools to learn.

It is about helping teachers provide opportunities that were previously unavailable.

It is about allowing technology that may no longer fit one company’s needs to continue serving a meaningful purpose for years to come.

For an MSP, this can also provide a responsible and impactful destination for usable equipment being replaced during client refresh projects. Rather than allowing that equipment to sit in storage or be recycled before the end of its useful life, it can become part of a classroom, library, computer lab, or community center.

Help Cover the Cost of the Mission

Equipment donations are only one part of what makes the mission possible.

There are significant costs involved in securely processing the computers, purchasing replacement parts and accessories, transporting and storing equipment, shipping supplies to Belize, and sending volunteers to install and support the technology.

Financial donations of any size will help cover these expenses and allow us to place more working computers into the hands of students and teachers.

Organizations may support the mission by:

Donating computers and related equipment Organizing a client equipment donation drive Sponsoring the preparation or shipment of computers Providing a financial contribution toward mission expenses Sharing the opportunity with other MSPs, vendors, and technology partners

Join Us in Building a Better Belize

Technology has the power to open doors, create opportunities, and change the direction of a young person’s life.

Together, the MSP community can take equipment that has completed one chapter of service and give it an entirely new purpose.

A laptop from an office in the United States can become a learning tool for an entire classroom in Belize.

A micro desktop can help a student develop skills that lead to a future career.

A financial contribution can help ensure that another shipment reaches the schools and communities waiting for it.

Please consider donating equipment, supporting the cost of the mission, or sharing this opportunity with others in your network.





Here's a short documentary about the mission: https://youtu.be/jA_6nGyDAIk?si=H-dP4uV78v6epyZo

Together, we can build a better Belize—one student, one school, and one computer at a time.



