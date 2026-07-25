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433 Church Is Growing Help Us Rebuild!

Goal$135,000 USD
Raised$4,108 USD

Fundraiser created byDarrian Newton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Great Grace Church Inc.

433 Church Is Growing Help Us Rebuild!

Friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ,

God is doing something extraordinary at 433 Church. Souls are being saved, lives are being transformed, and our community is growing beyond what we imagined.

As we move back into our auditorium and step into the next season of ministry, we need your partnership to help build what God is establishing.

We are launching a five-month rebuilding campaign with a total vision of $150,000 to sustain and expand this move of God.

Of that amount, $135,000 will be raised through this GiveSendGo campaign. The remaining $15,000 for our church van will be raised through a separate donation link.

Every dollar goes directly toward advancing the work of the Kingdom with full transparency.

Campaign Breakdown

$40,000 — Staff salaries to keep our team serving the ministry and community full time.

$25,000 — Sunday worship experience to create an environment where people can encounter God each week.

$20,000 — Music recording to spread the Gospel through worship that reaches beyond our church walls.

$19,500 — Operating expenses to keep the lights on and the doors open for ministry.

$15,500 — Equipment upgrades to improve sound, production, and church technology.

$10,000 — Digital outreach to expand our mission of reaching 100 million souls.

$5,000 — Social media team to strengthen our digital ministry and share the message worldwide.

No gift is too small. Every seed helps us continue the work God has called us to do.

If this ministry has blessed you, or if you believe in the mission of reaching souls for Christ, we invite you to stand with us.

Give today and be part of what God is building at 433 Church.

With gratitude and faith,

The 433 Church Family

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