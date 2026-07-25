Build Their Future Help Us Build a Safe Haven

Right now, in South Texas, dogs are suffering with nowhere safe to go…

And we are out of space.

So we made a decision—

we’re building something bigger than rescue… we’re building a future.

We are Justice for Samson Animal Rescue (JFSAR), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving the dogs others overlook—

the abandoned, the abused, the ones running out of time.

For years, we’ve said yes when others couldn’t.

But now, without a proper facility, we are forced to say no…

and that is something we refuse to accept

We recently secured property with 3 acres of land—

land that will become a safe, structured, life-saving rescue facility.

This will include:

🐾 Secure fencing

🐾 Outdoor kennels

🐾 A future climate-controlled shelter

🐾 Space for dogs to decompress, heal, and finally feel safe

This isn’t just construction…

this is transformation.

We’ve already begun.

The first acre is being fenced—paid for largely out of pocket—

because waiting wasn’t an option.

But we cannot finish this alone.

The next steps are critical:

🛠️ Completing fencing

🛠️ Clearing the back 2 acres

🛠️ Purchasing kennels

🛠️ Preparing to reopen intake

Every donation goes directly into building this rescue.

You’re not just giving…

you’re laying posts, building kennels, and creating safety.

💙 $10 helps with supplies

💙 $25 sponsors a fence panel

💙 $50 helps prepare kennel space

💙 Any amount moves us forward

🛠️ Every Thursday, we will show you the progress.

We call it Build It Thursday—

where you will see exactly what your support is building.

From fencing… to clearing land… to welcoming the first dogs—

you will be part of every step.

There are dogs out there tonight with no shelter, no safety, and no one coming…

Unless we build it.

And with your help—

we will.

🐾 Be part of something real

🐾 Be part of the build

🐾 Be part of saving lives

👉 Donate today and help us build their future

samsonsjustice.org