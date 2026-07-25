Build Redemption Trades Academy Centers

Fundraiser Story

ANTI-DRUGS&DOPING GROUP

RWANDA

Tel: +250 788 462 260

Email: info@antidrugsdoping.org

antidrugsdopinggroup@gmail.com

Website: https://antidrugsdoping.org

Social Medias: X, @antidrugs_group

Intagram, @antidrugs_rwanda

Facebook anti-drugs&doping group

“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor… to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners.” - Isaiah 61:1

Every person deserves a second chance.

At ANTI-DRUGS & DOPING GROUP is non profitorganization based in Rwanda from 2018 is Accredited and Chartered RGB REG. No: 000227|RGB|NGO|LP|04|2025

we believe that true rehabilitation extends beyond the prison walls. Many individuals leave correctional facilities determined to rebuild their lives, yet they often face enormous barriers to employment, education, and acceptance. Without opportunities to develop practical skills and earn a sustainable income, many are at risk of falling back into the same cycles that led them into the justice system.

To help change this reality, we are launching Redemption Trades Academy, an initiative of ANTI-DRUGS & DOPING GROUP, dedicated to restoring hope through education, vocational training, mentorship, and career development.

Our vision is to establish Redemption Trades Academy Centerssafe, fully equipped training facilities where formerly incarcerated individuals and other vulnerable youth can learn valuable, in-demand trade skills while rebuilding their confidence, character, and future.

The academy will provide training in areas including:

* Construction and Carpentry

* Welding and Metal Fabrication (Manufacturing Technology)

* Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development

* Tailoring

* Shoes Making

We believe that learning a trade is about more than earning a paycheck. It restores dignity, builds confidence, strengthens families, and creates safer communities. When someone is empowered with practical skills and meaningful employment, they become a positive influence in their family and community.

Your generous donation will help us:

* Purchase land or renovate buildings for training centers

* Equip workshops with tools, machinery, and safety equipment

* Build classrooms and learning spaces, workshops

* Recruit qualified instructors and mentors

* Provide scholarships for students who cannot afford tuition

* Develop rehabilitation and mentorship programs

* Create partnerships with employers willing to offer second-chance career opportunities

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to opening our first Redemption Trades Academy Center and changing lives for generations to come.

Together, we can replace hopelessness with opportunity, unemployment with purpose, and recidivism with lasting transformation.

By supporting this project, you are not simply funding a building, you are investing in restored lives, stronger families, healthier communities, and a future where redemption is possible for everyone.

Thank you for believing in our mission and standing with us as we create pathways to hope, healing, and self-sufficiency through skilled trades.

If you would like to learn more about the mission and work of ANTI-DRUGS & DOPING GROUP, please visit or contact us:

“Because redemption is real. Opportunity changes lives. Together, we can build a future where every person has the chance to start again.

Isaiah 61:1

Olivier NDAYIZEYE

Executive Director/ Founder (ADDG).



