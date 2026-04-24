Build Our Homestead and Sustainable Farm in Israel

We are a multigenerational family building a homestead and sustainable organic farm in Israel!





We raise our children, our animals and fruit and vegetables without chemicals, hormones or pesticides, preserving the welfare and integirty of the crops, animals and the land itself.





Be a part of the huge Mitzvah of Yishuv Eretz Yisrael and create a healing space for so many Jewish people!





Would you like to watch the land come to life from the ground up?

Join our WhatsApp group to see pictures of the progress that YOU make possible! WhatsApp me at +972-53-340-3596 to be added to the group.





When you come visit our homestead in Israel you will see:





A multigenerational family working together in unity, each member contributing their own skills and experience.





Children working together with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins forming an unbreakable connection with the land of Israel.





Free-range, grass fed animals being treated with respect, raised without hormones or pesticides.





A regenerative organic farm with minimal waste and sustainable farming practices.





A circle of fruit trees - a women's space for gathering and healing.





A guest house where visitors from all over the world can experience healing in an environment clean of chemicals.





Invest in:

- Jewish life in Israel based on Torah values!

- Fruit trees on our farm in Israel

- Materials to establish organic food gardens

- Ecological sewage systems

- Solar energy systems

- Ecological living and hosting structures

- Concrete bases for homes

- Security rails next to roads

- And so so much more





We thank you so much for all the support you've given our family so far and pray that you too may have a home and lifestyle that just feels so very right.





About us:

Hi, I'm Rivka!





I am a Mama of 3, a loving wife, holistic birth attendant, postpartum doula, kallah teacher and natural baker.





I am passionate about supporting women and families through intense transitional times and dream of creating a space where women can come heal and where families can thrive.





My husband, Eliezer, is a dedicated and passionate father, speaker, builder and Krav Maga (self defense) instructor.





Together with our extended family, we are building a sustainable organic farm and homestead here in Israel where people from all over the world can come and be supported though life's transitions, find healing and experience hands on learning of essential life skills.





Please help our dream become our reality!