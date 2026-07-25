Build Matumain school+Doe Bible Literacy Mission

In our village in Tanzania, 60% of children walk 8km to school. Most never finish. Adults cannot read.

My name is sylvester Daudi Zinga. I translated the New Testament into our native Kidoe language and few mounth later we start to translate Old testament in our Doe language so my people can hear God's Word in their heart language for the first time.





But there is a problem: My people cannot read it. There is no school here.





We need to build Matumaini Primary School and Doe LIteracy Mission a place of hope, where will help us to teach them the Doe orthography and when we give them the Word of God we written ,they can read without problem nad help them to understand the word of God in the way God needs.





YOUR GIFT OF $25, $100, OR $500 WILL HELP US:





1. Build 2 safe classrooms for 60 or 80 children

2. Buy 40 desks, books, and blackboards

3. Start adult literacy classes 3 times per week

4. Train the first generation to read the Kidoe Bible

5. Provide clean water and toilets for safety





I served 6 six years as a low paid to volunteer to translate the bible, and in this poject, i will serve as the project manager with NO SALARY for the first year. Every dollar goes to bricks, books, and teachers. I promise monthly photo and video updates so you see the impact.





OUR $15,000 BUDGET:

- Construction - 2 Classrooms: $7,000

- Furniture & Equipment: $2,500

- Teacher Support - Year 1: $3,000

- Kidoe + Swahili+ English Materials: $1,500

- Clean Water & Toilets: $1,000





Help us break the cycle of poverty through education. Help a community read God's Word in their mother tongue for the first time.





"Do not neglect to do good" - Hebrews 13:16

Doe bible version Waebulaniya 13:16 Msekuzimiza kutenda yadamane na kutazana, kwavila zino nizo nt'hambiko zikumbwedeza Mulungu.





Will you help us build hope today? Thank you and God bless you.







