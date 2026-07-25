BUILD LIVE IN TREATMENT MONUMENT









My mission is to build a Live‑In Treatment Centre in London, Ontario—designed to help homeless individuals move off the streets and into structured, supportive, health‑focused living. This centre will provide treatment, stability, and a pathway to a better future.This is not just a building. It is a blueprint for change.

I aim to create a model that can be replicated across Canada and around the world—structures built with compassion, accountability, and real opportunity for transformation.