Build Hope Transform Lives in Rwanda

My love for Rwanda began when I was a little girl in Catholic school. I remember reading Hotel Rwanda and later watching the film. It opened my eyes to the beauty, resilience, and humanity of Africa in a way that challenged so many of the stereotypes I had heard growing up.





Fast forward to 2025, when I had the opportunity to travel to Kigali, Rwanda on my very first mission trip. That experience transformed my life forever. The people, the culture, and God's presence left such a deep imprint on my heart that I knew I would return.

In 2026, I joined Gisubizo “The Answer” Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children with intellectual disabilities and their families in Rwanda. It has become clear that this is one of the communities God has called me to serve.

Today, I have the incredible privilege of helping raise support for a clinical therapy gym that will provide life-changing resources for children with disabilities. Being able to serve the community I grew up in while partnering to meet such a vital need in the country God has placed on my heart is an incredible honor.





My goal is to raise $2,500 over the next year to help make this vision a reality. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to creating a space where children can receive the therapy, care, and support they deserve.





Thank you for believing in this mission, praying with me, and partnering with me to bring hope and lasting impact to Rwanda.