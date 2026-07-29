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Build Hope End Delays - Rescue Workers' Dreams

Monthly Goal$10,000,000 COP
Raised this month$0 COP

Fundraiser created bymaria moreno

Fundraiser funds will be received by Victoria Moreno

Build Hope End Delays - Rescue Workers' Dreams

🌟✨ Hola queridos amigos y familia! Hoy es un día especial, lleno de emociones verdaderamente profundas. Hemos decidido abrir nuestro corazón para compartir una historia muy cercana que no sólo involucra a mi marido y a mí, sino también a otras ocho familias con quienes hemos compartido miles del valor y el amor en nuestras vidas.

Desde hace mucho tiempo, nuestro deseo era ser protagonistas de historias positivas y de éxito para nosotros mismos y las comunidades que nos rodean. Mi esposo siempre se ha dedicado a la construcción, buscando una mejor vida para su familia e inspirar el mismo cambio en aquellas familias que trabajamos juntas. Pero no imaginamos que tendríamos un momento tan complicado como este...

Este mes tuvimos que hacer frente al colapso financiero de nuestra pequeña empresa y todos los costos del hogar, la luz el agua, incluso los miedos personales se volvieron realidades insoportables. Cada día es un desafío para mantener esas luces encendidas y asegurar que nuestras familias tengan lo necesario para sobrevivir.

💔 Pero en medio de este dolor, algo maravilloso emergió: la fuerza de las relaciones humanas. Cuando uno sufre, todos comparten el peso. Hemos estado profundamente impresionados al ver a nuestras amigas y amigos solidarizarse con nosotros, ofreciendo sus propios servicios para mantenernos en marcha.

Esto no es sólo sobre la construcción de casas, sino también sobre la construcción de esperanza y comunidad. Para cada familia que se beneficiará de nuestro proyecto, hay un corazón llorando por haber dejado caer esa moneda en el suelo con tanto esfuerzo... es algo que realmente nos importa.

🤗 Así que aquí estamos, preguntándonos cómo podemos llevar esto adelante juntos. Y eso es lo maravilloso de la vida: los seres humanos tienen un talento especial para el apoyo mutuo en tiempos difíciles. Esta experiencia nos ha enseñado que aunque a veces no tenemos el control total sobre nuestras vidas, podemos controlar nuestra acción y nuestro compromiso por ser solidarios con aquellos que necesitamos más.

Asi que aquí estamos invitando a todos ustedes a unirse a nosotros en este viaje hacia la recuperación y el crecimiento. Podrán ayudar haciendo una donación, compartiendo esta historia o ofreciendo sus propios servicios y habilidades para fortalecer nuestra comunidad.

Cada poco que colaboramos ayuda. ¡Y cada gran paso juntos nos lleva al destino esperanza! 🌈

Con cariño,

[Nuestra Familia]

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