Build Hope, Educate Orphans

🌟 Empowering Dreams, One Child at a Time! 😊 Hi everyone! My name is Ewelike VitalisNewton. I'm the founder of African Child International Schools in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, Nigeria. We currently have 156 adorable little learners—48 of them are orphans and vulnerable children who come to us every day with their hearts full of dreams and hope despite their tough circumstances. We teach these incredible kids in a tiny temporary building at Rochas Market because that's where we can find space. They struggle with just enough seats, often coming hungry and without books or uniforms—but they never give up on learning because education is the only way out of poverty for them! 😥 Our goal? A whopping 20,000 USD (≈31 Million Naira) to make some serious changes. This will cover: - Building 5 new classrooms with desks 📚 - Feeding our 48 orphans for a whole year 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 - Buying textbooks for all 156 pupils 📖 - Providing uniforms, shoes, and bags 😊 - Upgrading water facilities and toilets 🙌 And you can help too! Here's how: - Sponsor a child with just 25 Naira ($0.06) to cover their monthly meal allowance 🍜 - Donate the cost of books for just 50 Naira per book (that’s less than a coffee!) 👩‍💻 - Help outfit one child with school essentials like uniforms, shoes, and bags for only 200 Naira 😎 Imagine changing their future with your kindness! 🙌 We're also super transparent: 100% of donations to our UBA USD account will be posted on social media—photos and receipts for every item purchased. 📸💳 These beautiful, resilient children didn’t choose to be vulnerable; they want a chance at life just like any other kid! Let's give them that hope together. 🙏 Thank you so much for your support! Together, we can turn their dreams into reality. ✨ God bless you all! Ewelike VitalisNewton 🌍 NG | NGN | 31000000