Build Hope Bridge and Clinic For Sierra Leone

We're asking for your support to help us build a bridge, EL-Rapha medical clinic, and gazebo in Fagoyah (Borborbu) GBO Chiefdom BO District Sierra Leone. These structures symbolize hope and a brighter future for a deserving community. The bridge will ensure safe passage during flooding, connecting families to essential areas.





Our experiences in Orlando have shown us the power of community connections, and we're inspired to bring

that spirit to Sierra Leone. The clinic will provide much-needed healthcare to people who have long lacked access. We cherish the design, a simple sketch on our wall that promises so much.





The gazebo will serve as the waiting area for the clinic, and also storage and consulting room. This project is a heartfelt commitment from us, shared with those who support our vision, aiming to make everyday life safer and brighter for a community we deeply care about.





We urgently need support for cement, iron rods, paint, tiles, PVC ceiling material, doors, windows, nails, sand, stone, laterite, and transportation costs.





Every donation helps bring safe access, medical care, and hope to this rural community.

Thank You for supporting A Grande Design INC. Visit our website www.grandedesign.org for more information.



