build homeles an evangelist family

I am Endale an evangelist. to serve others first serve family is important. I need help from any one who have money and who have Jessus heart to support ones who need help. Thank you because you fulfil on the earth God' will. I also need thise money if ot is God's will. God be with us .Glory to our God. I am from Ethiopia. Thank you .God beles with His beless phil 4:19. My cost is zar800,000 =8,000,000 birr From thise zar 300,000=3,000,000 birr to buy the Land. zar 200,000=2,000,000bir to buy building matterials, zar150,000=1,500,000 to pay builders and day workers and zar150,000=1,500,000 birr to finishing work and painting. Thank you The recepient Account Cmertial bank of Ethiopia 1000064764121

phone no 0926251761. sex male. age 38 . birth day 1/1/1980