Help Us Launch Gleaning The Scriptures Ministry!

Gleaning The Scriptures is a ministry dedicated to bringing you the truth and strengthening your relationship with the Lord for those who are already saved.





We are on a quest to launch our ministry by filing all the appropriate and legal paperwork.





But as you can imagine, there's quite a checklist when it comes to making our ministry official: from securing 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, legal filings, registration fees with the state, operating fees, etc. We need your help! Yes, YOU! This isn't just about a donation; it’s about standing with us as we navigate these waters. Imagine the joy when every small contribution—be it $5 or $100—comes together to form something beautiful, like stars twinkling in the night sky guiding lost travelers back home. And here's a thought that might just light up your heart: "Every brick laid and prayer offered is a step towards making our world brighter." Imagine if we could extend those steps far beyond what seems possible today? Your support can help us take that leap of faith, one small donation at a time. Together, let's build something enduring and beautiful—something that not only survives but thrives against all odds because of community love and support. Thank you for reading, thank you for caring enough to engage with us on this journey. Let’s turn "no way" into "way"!