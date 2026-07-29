Help Build an Evangelical Church in Uganda

Hi, I'm Rev. Ron Elkin, and I'm rallying support to build an evangelical church in Uganda. I am the directorAMMI MINISTRY, a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) established in 1992 as a Christian evangelism ministry.





Our focus is to find Bible believing evangelist and pastors in India, Bangladesh and Uganda who are dedicated to teaching the way of salvation through Jesus The Messiah

Goal: build an evangelical church building, and furnish and equip it, The church’s name is Christ our Passover

Background: Uganda is estimated to be 80% Christian and 20% Muslim. However, only 14% of the Christian community is Evangelical. they are called Born Agains. The remaining churches teach that a person earns their way to heaven by keeping the law or being a “good” person.

Location: Kalagi, Uganda in the Mukono District. This is a fast growing area, not far from the Capital city of Kampala. We helped the Church recently purchase an acre of ground in an excellent location.

Construction of the Church : The cost to build a church for 250 people, with a well, bathrooms, electricity, furnishings, sound system, and projector will be $22,000.

Strategic location: This particular area is 40% Muslim. Because they have great wealth they’re able to provide many useful services that draw nominal Christians. For example all the schools, including the governments charge a fee. Muslims offer schools at a very low fee. This draws the community and then the Muslims evangelize and try to draw people into Islam. There is no evangelical church in the area. That is why Pastor Ochur along with a team from a previous church, he planted in a different area.have come to establish a Bible, believing church that will teach the gospel of Grace to the many legalistic religious people in the area, both Christian and Muslim.

Staff: Rev. Richard Ochur has been actively involved with evangelism in rural areas of Uganda for 17 years. He began a Church in Seeta, Uganda. This Church is now self sustaining and has 100 members.

Rev. Ochur and his wife Jacent both have degrees in teaching, Richard is gifted in preaching, organizing, planning, and discipling, Jacent helps in the children Ministry and home schools their 10 children.

Click on the link below to view video. It contains testimonies of people have found the gospel of Grace to set them Free from trying to keep the law to be saved, and introduction to Pastor Ochur and discussion of the area where the church is to be planted





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-qrHfELL7LGowJQFdN-kwpg1YbpJmLo8/view?usp=sharing





Donations made to Ammi Ministry are tax deductible. The staff of AMMI do not receive salaries.











































