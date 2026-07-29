Build Dreams. Fund the Future. Play for Tomorrow!

We are the football academy ROUDE LÉIWEN FUSSBALLSCHOUL a.s.b.l ⚽, where young talents grow, develop their skills, and unlock their full potential.





But we can’t do it alone—we need your support





Your donation helps us provide top-quality training programs, professional-level equipment ⚽, and real opportunities for the next generation of players .





Together, we nurture talent, strengthen our community, and build a future where football dreams come true.





Be part of our journey. Be part of our success.





Make your support count—turn potential into greatness! ⚽





Help us train the champions of tomorrow



