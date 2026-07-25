Build CJE Hybrid Academy: Faith + Athletics

Hi, I’m Nikita Jones with my husband and our family on our 13-acre property in Sulphur Springs, Texas. We’re turning this land into something truly special: the CJE Hybrid Academy and Plug-N-Society Kingdom Retreat & Restoration Campus — a faith-centered space where young people (and families) can grow stronger in body, mind, and spirit.

We envision a welcoming campus that blends elite athletics, homeschool-style hybrid education, Christian leadership training, and peaceful restoration retreats. Picture a multi-sport indoor facility for basketball, training, and conditioning; an agricultural area with gardens, livestock, and aquaponics for hands-on learning and self-sufficiency; luxury retreat elements like tiny cabins, an RV zone, prayer mountain with amphitheater and baptism pond, and family privacy zones. It’s all designed as one cohesive “Luxury Estate + Hidden Campus” that honors God while serving our community.

Why we’re raising funds now:

We’ve made huge progress since closing on the property, but we need bridge funding and community support to accelerate Phase 1 — including site improvements, the core athletic gym/pole barn, initial ag infrastructure, landscaping for curb appeal, and early program launches. This will help us secure larger matching loans (like our ongoing USDA FSA farm loan application) and open doors for youth this year.

Your gift makes a real difference:

• $25–$50 helps fund Scripture-Cise videos, promotional materials, and branded gear (like our “Athletic Soldiers for Christ” basketball uniforms) to inspire young athletes to “Play for His Glory” (Colossians 3:23).

• $100+ supports landscaping, drainage, or equipment that turns raw land into usable spaces.

• Larger gifts go directly toward construction, program startup, or scholarships for local families.

We invite you into this story. Whether you’re a believer passionate about youth ministry, an athlete who knows the power of disciplined training, a family who values faith-based education, or someone who simply wants to invest in the next generation — your support helps forge confident, Christ-centered leaders while creating a place of healing and joy on our family land.

Every donation, share, and prayer moves us closer to welcoming the first group of “Athletic Soldiers for Christ.” Together, we can build something eternal — training bodies for excellence, minds for wisdom, and hearts for God.

Thank you for standing with us. God bless you!

Nikita Jones & the CJE Family



