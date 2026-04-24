Build Church Bukavu DRC - Land +Building $50000USD

🚨 LOCATION: BUKAVU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO RDC +243 977 231 646

NOTE: Technical error forced "Kenya". 100% of funds go to Bukavu DRC ONLY.





NAJA UPESI CHURCH / LA COMPASSION NEEDS A PERMANENT HOUSE FOR GOD.





I am Pastor Christian Bivugo, 25. With my wife Elysee and our baby, we serve in Bukavu, DRC.





THE CRISIS: 80 adults + 35 children worship every Sunday under a plastic tarp. When it rains, children get sick. No walls. No roof. No dignity.





GOD’S VISION: Build a permanent church with land, building, chairs, and jobs.





OUR GOAL: $50,000 USD - PHASE 1





YOUR GIFT BUILDS:

1. Church Land + Legal Title = $8,000

2. Foundation + Concrete Walls = $18,000

3. Metal Roof + Structure = $12,000

4. Doors + Windows + Security = $5,000

5. Pay 15 Local Workers = $4,000

6. 150 Chairs + Pulpit + Sound = $3,000

TOTAL = $50,000





2 IMPACTS IN 1 GIFT: You build God’s House AND give jobs to 15 fathers in Bukavu.





TRANSPARENCY PROMISE:

Weekly photos + videos. You will see the land title, foundation, walls rising. Every donor name goes on our "Wall of Honor" inside the church. No personal accounts. 12 Elders oversee all funds.





Even $50, $100, $500 makes you a Founder of Naja Upesi Church in Congo.





"Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain." Psalm 127:1





Please pray. Please give. Please share.





Rev. Christian Bivugo Chibashimba

Elysee Bivugo

WhatsApp: +243 977 231 646