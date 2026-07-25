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Build A Radio Tower To Save Boerne Radio 103.9FM

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$405 USD

Fundraiser created byBaron Wiley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Boerne Radio 103.9FM & AM1500

Build A Radio Tower To Save Boerne Radio 103.9FM

Thank you for considering a gift to support Boerne’s local, free radio station — Boerne Radio 103.9FM and AM 1500.

Every day, we work to keep Boerne connected with real local radio made by and for this community.

We’re proud to bring you:

Local Boerne news with Baron Wiley

Local Boerne sports with Esteban Serrano

Local Boerne weather with Weather Veteran Jacques F. DuBose

Live Boerne ISD sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and softball

Local live music reports from Jennifer Edwards

Local Community Calendar updates from Olivia Wiley

Emergency alerts, including flash flood, tornado, and freeze warnings

Public service announcements from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Cow Creek Groundwater Conservation District, and local nonprofits

Local voices between the songs

Local events like Boost Boerne Business, Lunch and Learns, Crowder, and the upcoming Jeremy Camp concert

Weekend programming, including The Boerne Brew from The Boerne Star, Cease Fire, God and Our Dogs, Boost Boerne Business, and Classics with Miss Constance, who reads children’s stories every Saturday morning.

And, of course, we play the greatest music of all time — rock, country, Texas music, blues, CCM, and classic everything else.

But now, Boerne Radio needs your help.

Legally, KBRN broadcasts on AM 1500, and our FM signal at 103.9FM is a repeater of that AM signal. The original AM tower was torn down after the land was sold to a developer. As a temporary solution, we ran an AM antenna along the FM tower — but “temporary” has a deadline, and that grace period has ended.

The FCC has made it clear: build a new AM tower, or the license will not be renewed.

That means we have to build a new tower from scratch.

And right now, we do not have the scratch.

The good news is this project will not just preserve AM 1500 — it will also allow us to raise our FM antenna higher, which means better FM coverage for more of Boerne and the surrounding area.

If you are a business owner, please consider sponsoring a section of the new tower. Sponsorship includes on-air “naming rights” and other marketing opportunities. Since marketing may be written off as a business expense, this is a chance to support local radio while promoting your business. Details are available at boerneradio.com.

And for everyone who simply loves having a real local radio station in Boerne, your gift of any amount helps us serve another day.

Maybe you can sponsor a few $10 bolts and pieces of hardware. We need 100 of each.

Maybe you can sponsor feet of coax cable, wiring, conduit, guy-lines, or turnbuckles. We need hundreds.

There are also major expenses that must be covered, including:

Base insulator — $3,500

Concrete — $1,500

Geotech report — $7,500

Copper radial wire — $6,000

Tower climbers and labor — $5,000 per climb, with multiple climbs needed

Drilling labor — $2,000

Radial installation — $1,500

Fencing — $1,000

Broadcast engineering — $4,000

Insurance — $5,000

Trenching — $1,000

Permits, structural review, and engineering stamp — $3,000

Here is one final thought.

Many of us gladly pay each month for satellite radio, streaming services, software, news subscriptions, audiobooks, and digital apps. Boerne Radio is different. It is local. It is free. It is here when the weather turns dangerous, when the Greyhounds and Chargers take the field, when local nonprofits need a voice, when small businesses need support, and when Boerne needs to hear from Boerne.

If you believe Boerne is worth having its own local radio station, please consider making a gift today.

Help us build the tower.

Help us keep the signal strong.

Help us keep Boerne Radio on the air.


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