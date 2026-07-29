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Build a home for mama Jane and 3 kids

GoalKES 1,500,000 KES
RaisedKES 50 KES

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Wechuli

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Wechuli

Build a home for mama Jane and 3 kids

Hello, my name is George, and I’m raising funds to help Mama Jane, a widow in my community, build a safe and decent home for her 3 children.


Mama Jane lost her husband 2 years ago in a tragic accident. Since then, life has been a daily struggle. She now lives in a small mud house with a leaking roof and weak walls. When it rains, water floods inside, and they have to move outside with their few belongings. Her 3 children, aged 6, 9, and 12, often miss school because they are sick from the cold and damp conditions.


Mama Jane works hard every day selling vegetables by the roadside to feed her family. She earns barely enough for food, and saving for a proper house feels impossible. But she has never lost hope, and she keeps fighting for her children’s future.


Our goal is to raise Ksh 150,000 to build a simple 2-room house with:

- Strong foundation and brick walls

- A waterproof iron sheet roof

- Proper doors and windows for safety

- A small space for cooking and sleeping


This house will give Mama Jane and her children dignity, safety, and peace of mind. No more sleeping in the rain. No more fear of the walls collapsing. Just a place they can truly call home.


Here’s how you can help:

- Ksh 500 can buy 50 bricks

- Ksh 1,000 can buy a piece of iron sheet

- Ksh 5,000 can cover a day of labor


Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer. If 300 people give Ksh 500 each, we will hit our goal.


I will post regular updates with photos and videos so you can see the progress and know your money is making a real difference.


Thank you for taking the time to read this. Your kindness and support mean the world to Mama Jane’s family. May God bless you abundantly for your generosity.


For any questions, you can reach me through this campaign page.

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