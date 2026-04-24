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Build a Farm Fund an Education

GoalKSh 1,161,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byPatrick Etori

Fundraiser funds will be received by kelvin Njeri

Build a Farm Fund an Education

My name is Patrick Etori, a small-scale farmer from Kocholia Village in Teso North, Busia County-Kenya, partnering with Kelvin Wanjohi Njeri.

I am first and foremost a father. Every day, I wake up determined to provide a better future for all my children. Like parents everywhere, I dream of seeing them complete their education, pursue their ambitions, and become productive members of society, while giving back to the community to the best of my ability.


Today, i am reaching out for your support to help make that dream a reality, by raising USD 9,000 to establish a solar-powered irrigation farm that will fund school fees for ethe vulnerable children in the community, support their university education, create sustainable agricultural income, bring food security, create employment for the youth, and basic essentials for the vulnerable children and elderly members of my community Kocholia, Teso North -Busia County, Kenya.


Why We Need Your Help

Blessings and Emmanuel are expected to join Senior School in January 2027. While they have worked hard in their studies, the reality is that continuing their education will require resources that we currently do not have.

As a small-scale farmer, Patrick depend largely on rainfall. Unfortunately, changing weather patterns and prolonged dry seasons have made farming increasingly unreliable. A poor season can mean little or no income, making it difficult to pay school fees, purchase learning materials, and meet other educational expenses.

Rather than seeking short-term assistance, We want to create a lasting solution that will support Patrick's family & many other generations, both the young and the Elderly for many years to come.


The Vision:

A Solar-Powered Irrigation Farm

We have developed a practical plan to establish a fully irrigated one-acre farm that will grow:

  1. Watermelons
  2. Tomatoes
  3. Onions

The farm will be powered by a solar irrigation system supplied by a deep borehole and supported by three 10,000-litre water tanks leading to:

  1. Reliable water means reliable production.
  2. Reliable production means reliable income.
  3. Reliable income means educational security for many children.

The project is scheduled to begin in early July 2026 through land preparation, fencing, borehole drilling, piping installation, and irrigation system setup. If successful, the first harvest income is expected by Mid-December 2026 to Early January 2027, exactly when schools open for 1st term , and other Children transition to begin their Senior School.


How the Funds Will Be Used

The total project establishment cost is estimated at USD 6,891.

To ensure successful implementation, cover fundraising fees, account for currency fluctuations, and provide a small operational reserve, our fundraising goal is USD 9,000.

The funds will support:

• Land preparation

• Chain-link and barbed-wire fencing

• Deep borehole drilling

• Solar-powered irrigation installation

• Three 10,000-litre water storage tanks

• Seeds, seedlings, manure and fertilizers

• Labor and transport

• Marketing and project implementation costs

. The excess donated from targeted donation of USD 9,000 will directly go to Supporting the Vulnerable children and Elderly in the Community

Every dollar donated will directly contribute toward creating a sustainable source of income for education and community development.


Expected Impact

The farm is projected to generate approximately USD 4,800 annually from two planting seasons each year.

This income will help:

✅ Pay school fees and tuition expenses for my own children, and other needy school going children through primary senior schools, college, and university.

✅ Improve household and community food security.

✅ Expand agricultural production through acquisition of more land, and introduction of new crops such as maize, potatoes, and beans.

✅ Introduce Poultry & cross-bred dairy farming units to strengthen long-term project sustainability.

✅ Supporting the Vulnerable children and Elderly with the basic needs in the Community.


Supporting the Community

This project is not only about our families.

As the farm grows and becomes sustainable, part of the income will be directed toward supporting vulnerable children and elderly people in our community:

  1. Many children in rural Kenya lack basic needs & face barriers to education because of poverty.
  2. Many elderly people struggle to access adequate food, healthcare, and decent living conditions.

Our vision is to use this project as a platform for hope, opportunity, care and community support.

When you contribute, you are helping:

• Two or more children remain in school and pursue their education,

• A family achieve self-reliance.

• Vulnerable children access educational opportunities.

• Elderly community members receive support and dignity.

• A sustainable agricultural enterprise take root and grow.

• Job Creation for the families working at the farm project.

Why Your Donation Matters

This campaign is not about charity alone.

It is about investment.

  1. An investment in education.
  2. An investment in sustainable agriculture.
  3. An investment in a family determined to work hard and create a better future.
  4. An investment in a community that deserves hope.

Whether you can give $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, or more, your contribution will move us closer to launching this life-changing project.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with friends, family, faith communities, and social networks would mean the world to us.

A Message from My Heart

As a father, there is no greater responsibility than providing opportunities for your children.

We are committed to doing the hard work required to make this project succeed. We simply need help establishing the infrastructure that will make year-round farming possible.

With your support, my kids and other needy children can continue their education, our family can achieve financial stability, and our Elderly, and the entire community can benefit from a project designed to create a lasting impact.

Together, we can plant seeds of hope today and harvest opportunity for many, years to come.

Thank you for believing in our dream.

With sincere gratitude,

Patrick Nyamuke Etori & Kelvin Wanjohi Nyeri

Kocholia Village, Teso North, Busia County, Kenya

Phone (Kenya): +254 726 960 303

Phone (Australia Support Contact): +61 433 551 915

Email: [email redacted]

Fundraising Goal: USD 9,000

Fundraising Deadline: 30 June 2026

Project Launch: Early July 2026

Expected First Harvest Income: January 2027


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