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Build a Christian Media Studio to Share the Gospel

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byFriday David

Fundraiser funds will be received by Friday David

Build a Christian Media Studio to Share the Gospel


My name is Friday David, and I am a Christian songwriter and aspiring filmmaker from Nigeria with a passion for using media to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Across Africa and around the world, millions of people are reached every day through films, music videos, documentaries, and digital media. I believe these creative tools can bring hope, strengthen faith, and inspire lives for Christ.

My vision is to establish a Christian media studio dedicated to producing high-quality gospel music videos, short films, testimonies, documentaries, and inspirational content that will reach out to people and lead them to christ, glorifies God and impacts lives.

Why I'm Asking for Your Support

Like many young creatives, I have the passion, the ideas, and the commitment—but I don't yet have the professional equipment needed to bring these projects to life.

Your support will help purchase essential filmmaking equipment, including:

  1. Sony A7 III cameras
  2. Professional lighting
  3. Audio recorder
  4. Wireless microphones
  5. Tripods and accessories
  6. Editing equipment

These tools will allow me to create content that churches, gospel artists, ministries, and communities can use to spread the message of Christ.

What We'll Create

With your support, we plan to produce:

• Gospel music videos

• Christian short films

• Testimony documentaries

• Worship sessions

• Youth-focused inspirational films

• Church promotional videos

• Free educational content for aspiring Christian creatives

Why This Matters

This is more than buying cameras.

It is about creating stories that inspire hope, encourage faith, and point people to Jesus.

Every donation becomes an investment in a ministry that will continue reaching lives for years to come.

Thank You

Whether you give financially, share this campaign, or pray for this vision, you become part of this mission.

Together, we can use creativity and media to proclaim the Gospel and impact generations.

Thank you for believing in this vision.

May God richly bless you.

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