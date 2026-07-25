



Build 3 classrooms for C.A.S kids in Ghana.

Christian anointed school is raising the next generation of climate leaders in Ghana. Every month we host national clean day where 100 children learn about waste management tree planting, and protecting God's creation, Children learn in difficult conditions. Classrooms with solar power rainwater harvesting and recycled materials. These Classrooms will become training centres for young climate ambassadors who will lead environmental projects across their communities. Your gift will help us build safe learning space and empower children to protect the plant. While getting getting quality education. Every donation brings hope. Thank you for partnering with us. Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have.Hebrews 13 : 16.



