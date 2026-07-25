Bugiri Children's Centre Uganda

David Masingano evangelist/minister and lead co-organizer along with Henry Katabalwa at the orphanage in Bugiri. David was raised a muslim, but by the grace of God and the truth and light of the gospel he was delivered out of that vile deception. They have made great progress in taking care of many orphans (as many as 60). Along with my help they've got housing and a school, but sustaining it is currently beyond my capability. Thanks for your help. PTLJ!