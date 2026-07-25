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Buford Seminary Fund

Goal$14,665 USD
Raised$6,505 USD

Fundraiser created byCalley Buford

Fundraiser funds will be received by Calley Buford

Buford Seminary Fund

Hello! 


We are Nathan and Calley Buford, Denton TX residents beginning our Graduate studies at Regent College in Vancouver, Canada this fall. We are asking for your support as we commit to our seminary studies and train to be future leaders in the church. 


We’d like to tell you about our calling to begin seminary


Calley 

Like most people, I’ve been pondering what I want to be when I grow up all my life. About 2 years ago I began to seriously pray about what type of work I should pursue with my life. As I prayed, I felt the Lord speak one word to me: leadership. I have often been appointed to leadership positions in both work and life, and yet I have always felt unequipped to handle the challenges and complexity of leading. I felt the Lord inviting me to pursue what it means to be a leader that reflects Jesus, something I have always felt passionate about. In the last year and a half, I have completed my Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership. This degree has given me so many tools and perspectives on leadership; however, I still feel ill-equipped to lead in the church context. I desire to learn how to create and lead a community where people can encounter God and be transformed. Regent College has created both the space and structure to pursue this calling.


Nathan 

Ever since my childhood I loved Bible stories. I ferociously asked questioned and engaged whether at home or Sunday school or youth group. In my undergrad I was exposed to the academic study of the Bible and predictably fell in love. Now my desire is to study the Bible at the deepest levels and communicate the depths of God’s story with everyone. After receiving many opportunities to lead small groups and teach on Sunday morning, I believe I am called to be teacher and facilitate learning for the people of God. 


Financial Need 

Below is our budget based on Regent’s budget guide (in USD). 


(Tuition: 388.52 per month for 42 months)

(Fees: 221.49 per month for 42 months)

Total: 610 per month


Monthly Expenses

Rent + Utilities: $1115

Food: $360 

Misc: $216

Medical: $54

Phone: $58 

Life insurance: $31

Donations: $86

Unexpected: $72


Expenses Total: $1992


Total w/ tuition: $2602 


Wages  

$13.13 (minimum wage) x 16hrs x 52weeks /12months x 2people ‎ = $1820


Monthly

Monthly -$782

42-month Deficit -$32,844

+ Savings $12,500

Total Deficit $20,344


Why Fund Seminary Students?

A friend of ours recently explained giving not as losing money but investing money in the kingdom of God. I think this is useful framing for giving. However, there are many types of investments: local school programs, medical needs, church staff, and more. The specific investment we are asking you to consider is the training of future leaders in church. We believe depth of wisdom comes from the thoroughness of study and breadth experience. Our skills need honing, horizons broadened, and most of all our relationship with God and community deepened and enriched.


Why Regent? 

There are many high-quality seminaries throughout the US and online. So, why move to Canada and attend Regent? There are many reasons for attending including high-quality faculty, rigorous academic programs, affordability, and the unique community Regent provides. Moreover, Regent actively cultivates deep love of Jesus and equips leaders to serve the church. The school accomplishes this by creating a learning community. In a world dominated by transaction and distance, Regent immerses students in a diverse group of enthusiastic learners focused on encountering God through education. This is how they cultivate curious, faithful, and passionate followers of Jesus committed to the local Church.


UPDATE 6/21


Nathan and I can’t thank you all enough for your love, support, and prayers! We feel overwhelming blessed and loved. Thank you to everyone who helped make our cafe fundraiser possible and to everyone who gave so generously. Our fundraiser yesterday, along with various cash gifts we have received in the last month, raised $5,334! God has always faithfully provided for us and we know He will continue to care for us. Thank you for your generosity and care for us. We truly feel so loved.

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