Buddy The Cat

Buddy was either hit by a car or attacked by another animal. We are not exactly sure but we do know this boy needs immediate surgery to either repair pelvic bone or amputate his leg. We need help. He has seen a vet a is on pain meds, and trying to rest but he cannot walk at all and will not poop but peeing ok. We are asking for help from our local community to help get him the care he needs. Any questions regarding buddy feel free to text 2542274999